B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of iMedia Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). B. Riley also issued estimates for iMedia Brands’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $6.00 on Friday. iMedia Brands has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $129.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 33.13% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its position in iMedia Brands by 50.1% in the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 333,975 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 990,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 61,114 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 505.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 748,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 625,197 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 40,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

