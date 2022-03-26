Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RPHM. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

RPHM opened at $3.40 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

