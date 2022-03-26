TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TCRR. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TCR2 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $107.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.26. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $25.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 10.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TCR2 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.