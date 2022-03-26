Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of GDS in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.45) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.17). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GDS’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

GDS opened at $38.00 on Friday. GDS has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 84.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in GDS in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

