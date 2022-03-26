IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their neutral rating on shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for IntriCon’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of IntriCon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

IIN opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.70 million, a PE ratio of -1,190.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.08. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28.

IntriCon ( NASDAQ:IIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IntriCon will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in IntriCon by 115.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 35.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 15.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 46.1% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 240,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 75,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

