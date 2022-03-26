Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sientra’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sientra has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.60.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. Sientra has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $140.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sientra will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 15,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sientra by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sientra by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

