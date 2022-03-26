Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) to report $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $5.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $79.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $72.48 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 59.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,353,000 after purchasing an additional 461,907 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Syneos Health by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,747,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,363,000 after purchasing an additional 39,538 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 72,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

