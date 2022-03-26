Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,594,000 after purchasing an additional 145,130 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,929,000 after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

