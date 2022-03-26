LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €746.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €746.00 ($819.78) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MC. Royal Bank of Canada set a €770.00 ($846.15) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($858.24) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($901.10) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($923.08) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €787.00 ($864.84) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €770.36 ($846.55).

Shares of EPA:MC opened at €626.00 ($687.91) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €659.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €674.88. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($214.78) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($286.32).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

