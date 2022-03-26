Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €63.00 Price Target

Bechtle (ETR:BC8Get Rating) has been given a €63.00 ($69.23) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s previous close.

BC8 has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on Bechtle in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($83.52) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($58.24) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($62.64) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bechtle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €83.71 ($91.99).

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €51.52 ($56.62) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €48.54 and its 200-day moving average is €57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 28.05. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €40.82 ($44.86) and a 52 week high of €69.56 ($76.44).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

