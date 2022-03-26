Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 86.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.78.

Shares of CVE:CTS opened at C$6.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

