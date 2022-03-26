Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Lowered to C$235.00 at Raymond James

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$255.00 to C$235.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. CIBC lowered Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.11.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at $127.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.75. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $111.94 and a one year high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

