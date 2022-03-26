ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of ANPDY opened at $314.50 on Wednesday. ANTA Sports Products has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $615.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $368.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were given a $0.9117 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

