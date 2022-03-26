FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.98 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.78. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLI. UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $89.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.03 and its 200 day moving average is $103.61. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $65.03 and a twelve month high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.