FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Novozymes A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novozymes A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVZMY. Zacks Investment Research cut Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $65.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.38. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $57.85 and a 52-week high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

