ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target Cut to €14.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AAVMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.95) to €11.20 ($12.31) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from €12.30 ($13.52) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $12.82 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

