ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target Cut to €14.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AAVMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.95) to €11.20 ($12.31) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from €12.30 ($13.52) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $12.82 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39.

About ABN AMRO Bank (Get Rating)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.