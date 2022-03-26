CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.24) Per Share

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.24) per share for the year. B. Riley also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CBAY. StockNews.com upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

CBAY opened at $3.17 on Thursday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $5.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $268.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 55,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 118,650 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 638.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,784 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $19,960,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

