Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of TSE FRX opened at C$7.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.25. The firm has a market cap of C$190.68 million and a PE ratio of -8.70. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$4.95 and a twelve month high of C$13.25.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.