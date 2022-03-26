Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target Cut to C$3.25

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$3.80 to C$3.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price target on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of QTRH stock opened at C$2.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$267.21 million and a PE ratio of -11.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of C$2.03 and a 52-week high of C$2.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is -25.64%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

