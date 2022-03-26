Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$144.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a C$158.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a C$142.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a C$147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$150.00.

Shares of TSE WCN opened at C$168.11 on Wednesday. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of C$132.17 and a 52-week high of C$176.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$161.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$164.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.26 billion and a PE ratio of 55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

