Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.77.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 425,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 79,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $46.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

