Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.77.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday.
In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:FITB opened at $46.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.
About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.
