WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Shares Down 2.3%

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.32 and last traded at C$3.37. 17,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 119,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.45.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of WildBrain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$4.10 to C$3.90 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$582.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

