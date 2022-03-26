Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEET) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEET – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEET – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 48.75% of Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

