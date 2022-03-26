Analysts Set Expectations for T-Mobile US, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $124.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.34. The stock has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $2,827,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

