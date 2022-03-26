Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.71.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $126.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.93.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $566.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Fabrinet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
