Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL) Trading 0.4% Higher

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.58 and last traded at $27.58. 7,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 4,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 398.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 101,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 81,375 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter.

