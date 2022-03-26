Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Trading Up 3.8%

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09). Approximately 420,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 944,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.09).

The company has a market cap of £28.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.94.

In related news, insider Dan Poulter bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £3,850 ($5,068.46).

Kanabo Group Plc develops and distributes cannabis-derived products for medical patients. It also offers non- tetrahydrocannabinol products for cannabidiol consumers. The company offers its products under the Kanabo brand name. Kanabo Group Plc was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

