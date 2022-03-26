Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, an increase of 94,500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 946.0 days.

Greggs has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.00.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

