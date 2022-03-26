Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 72,601 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 365% compared to the typical volume of 15,613 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,435,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 169,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 934,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 56,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 292,222 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 47,662 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth $3,465,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACB stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.91. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 167.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

