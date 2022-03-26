Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2,060.00 price target on the stock.

EDV has been the topic of several other reports. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,600.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,003.53.

EDV opened at C$30.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.41. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$24.03 and a 1 year high of C$35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.68 billion and a PE ratio of 27.53.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

