Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$15.75 at Raymond James

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APR.UN. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.33.
TSE:APR.UN opened at C$14.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.70. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$11.23 and a 52 week high of C$15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85. The stock has a market cap of C$568.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
