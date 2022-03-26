Cormark Increases B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$7.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

B2Gold stock opened at C$5.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.99. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.21 and a twelve month high of C$6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of C$6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 11.46.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Maclean sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.58, for a total transaction of C$38,730.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 505,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,818,184.58. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total transaction of C$451,000.00.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

