Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Research analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Capstone Mining (TSE:CS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.90.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

CS opened at C$7.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.80. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of C$3.78 and a twelve month high of C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61.

Capstone Mining ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$270.68 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.