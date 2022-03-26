scPharmaceuticals Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.37) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Ezell expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 21st.

scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $7.66.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 139,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About scPharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.