Critical Analysis: Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Freshworks and NetSol Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freshworks $371.02 million 15.31 -$191.99 million N/A N/A NetSol Technologies $54.92 million 0.81 $1.78 million $0.27 14.63

NetSol Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Freshworks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Freshworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Freshworks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Freshworks and NetSol Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freshworks N/A N/A N/A NetSol Technologies 4.99% 5.97% 4.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Freshworks and NetSol Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freshworks 0 2 3 0 2.60 NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Freshworks currently has a consensus target price of $32.38, indicating a potential upside of 61.07%. Given Freshworks’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Freshworks is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

Summary

NetSol Technologies beats Freshworks on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc. develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees. The company also provides Freshchat, a solution to engage with website visitors and product users for sales and customer success; Freshmarketer, an marketing automation solution to acquire, engage, and retain customers; Freshcaller, a solution to reimagine cloud-based phone system for businesses of various sizes; and Freshteam, a solution to recruit and onboard top talent, as well as manage employee data and time off. In addition, it offers Freshrelease, an agile project management software for development teams to plan, track, test, and ship; Freshsuccess, a solution to protect revenue, increase customer lifetime value, and strengthen customer relationships; Freshconnect, a solution that enable teams, partners, and agents to collaborate with full context; Freshping, a solution to monitor website availability, and get alerts and status pages; and Freshstatus, a solution to setup hosted public status page. Further, the company provides The Freshworks Customer-for-Life Cloud that powers the next generation of customer engagement, giving the organization the ability to move past managing leads to nurturing customer relationships. It has a strategic partnership with Tata Consultancy Services. Freshworks Inc. was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc. and changed its name to Freshworks Inc. in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Mateo, California with additional locations in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, India; London, United Kingdom; Sydney and Melbourne, Australia; Berlin, Germany; Paris, France; Singapore; Utrecht, the Netherlands; and Denver, Colorado.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator. The company also provides Otoz Digital Auto-Retail, a white-labelled SaaS platform; Otoz Ecosystem, an API-based architecture; and Otoz Platform, a white label platform, which includes Dealer Tool and Customer App portals. In addition, it offers system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. It serves blue chip organizations, Dow-Jones 30 Industrials, Fortune 500 manufacturers and financial institutions, vehicle manufacturers, and enterprise technology providers. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

