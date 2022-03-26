Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on WGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

NYSE WGO opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.87. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $85.15.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 14.8% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

