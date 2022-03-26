StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NVIV opened at $0.35 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47,579 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $162,000. 5.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

