$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) will post sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. CME Group posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.77.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,750,000 after purchasing an additional 163,446 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,374,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 89.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME stock opened at $247.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

