PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $77.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PDC Energy traded as high as $73.50 and last traded at $73.02, with a volume of 8096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.32.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $102,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $277,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,919. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.63.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.65 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. As a group, analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

