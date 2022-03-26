Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Trading 3.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $55.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Commercial Metals traded as high as $42.12 and last traded at $42.12. 9,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,271,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.62.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CMC. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

