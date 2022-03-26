StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $20.00 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $20.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.12.

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.67 million for the quarter. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 458,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

