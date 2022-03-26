StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OVBC stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 114.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 57,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,709,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,372,000. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

