StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RFIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RF Industries stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.14. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. RF Industries had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $75,582.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,614 shares of company stock worth $101,511. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 22,258.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 323.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 36,917 shares during the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RF Industries (Get Rating)

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.