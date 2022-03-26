StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $61.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -1.08. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PME. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 45,144 shares during the period. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

