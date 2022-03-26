Colliers Securities Comments on Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chembio Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Department anticipates that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.68. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEMI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 71,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 34.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 67,959 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 1,268.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 233,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 85,756 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 506.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 99,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

