DiaSorin S.p.A. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for DiaSorin in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DiaSorin’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DiaSorin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.25.

Shares of DSRLF stock opened at $150.00 on Thursday. DiaSorin has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $238.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.50.

DiaSorin SpA engages in the development, production, and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which meet the needs of the following clinical areas: infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis & retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology.

