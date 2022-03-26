Jefferies Financial Group Comments on WEX Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of WEX in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.33. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WEX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get WEX alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on WEX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.50.

WEX stock opened at $177.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17,791.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. WEX has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $232.07.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth $2,994,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 71,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of WEX by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of WEX by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.