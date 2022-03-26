Brokers Issue Forecasts for IntriCon Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for IntriCon in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Department forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for IntriCon’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of IIN opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1,190.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.08. IntriCon has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $28.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in IntriCon by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in IntriCon by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 17,310 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in IntriCon by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 390,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in IntriCon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in IntriCon by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 625,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 92,627 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

