GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of GSIT stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. The company has a market cap of $97.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.69.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GSI Technology by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GSI Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in GSI Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSI Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in GSI Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSI Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

