StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of IRCP opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 426.1% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,631 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the third quarter worth about $43,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 36,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 333.0% in the third quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 1,230,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 946,167 shares in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

